Xagħra sanctuary is commemorating the 50th anniversary of the coronation of the statue of Marija Bambina.

To open the festivities marking this event, Bishop George Bugeja OFM, Tripoli Apostolic Vicar, led a Pontifical Mass on September 2.

At the end of Mass, an oil lamp was lit in front of the statue of Marija Bambina. It will remain lit all year round during this semicentennial anniversary. Before Mass, archpriest Carmelo Refalo led solemn vespers with the participation of the Collegiate Chapter.

Meanwhile, last Saturday, a large number of children led the rosary and attended Mass by Mgr Refalo. The children were then given a memento and taken on a tour on board a touristic train.

The statue of Marija Bambina was crowned by the late Bishop Nikol Cauchi at the main square on September 2, 1973.

The crown was carried by then Chief Justice J.J. Cremona, who hailed from Xagħra. Lately, his son, Marquis Tony Cremona Barbaro, donated the gown (toga) and the biretta used by his father on that special occasion to the parish. These are being kept at the parish’s archives to be displayed at a planned museum later on.