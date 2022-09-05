To commemorate the Great Siege (Malta’s two victories – 1565 and 1943), archpriest Carmelo Refalo will concelebrate Mass and sing the Te Deum on Wednesday at Xagħra parish church at 9am.

At 10am, a commemorative ceremony will be held at Victory Square, including a re-enactment by the Xagħra Historical Re-enactment Organisation, followed by an address by Xagħra mayor Christian Zammit and the triumphal entry of re-enactors of Grand Master Jean Parisot de la Valette and the Captain of the Order of St John, accompanied by the Knights and soldiers.

Then, the Captain of the Order will read out various proclamations by de la Valette, followed by the laying of wreaths in front of the Great Siege monument, temporarily set up at the square. The singing of the national anthem will bring the ceremony to a close.

The commemoration is being organised by Xagħra parish, in conjunction with the National and Regional Celebrations Committee within the Gozo Ministry and Xagħra local council.