On the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the death of St Ġorġ Preca, a meeting will be held in the grounds of the Boys’ MUSEUM Centre in Xagħra tomorrow, at 7.45pm. Everyone is welcome.

Dun Ġorġ was the founder of the Society of Christian Doctrine (MUSEUM) as well as the Carmelite Third Order.

Pope John Paul II called him ‘Malta’s second father in faith’.

Dun Ġorġ was canonised on June 3, 2007.