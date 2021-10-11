A 34-year-old Xagħra man suffered grievous injuries on Sunday in a traffic accident in Victoria.

The police said the man was riding a Honda motorbike. The other person involved in the crash - a 27-year-old man also from Xagħra - was driving a Toyota Ractis.

The crash took place at 8.45pm on Triq l-Ewropa, from where the motorcyclist was rushed to the Gozo General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.