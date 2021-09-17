The inauguration and blessing of the restoration project of the Nazarene church, in Xagħra, was held recently.

Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma celebrated Mass in thanksgiving for the outgoing church’s rector Fr Anton Refalo after 15 years of service among the Nazarene community.

Fr Refalo has now be appointed parish priest of Munxar, while Fr Joseph Bajada is the new rector of the Nazarene church.

After Mass, there was a commemorative speech, followed by the illumination of the restored façade.

The restoration project also included the laying of new marble slabs on the church parvis and the installation of a new lighting system of the hall beneath the parvis.

The church is included in the National Inventory of the Cultural Property of the islands. People who frequent the Nazarene church say Fr Refalo was passionate about the community and the future of the Church and invested a considerable amount of time and energy of his pastoral ministry seeking to inspire faith with great humility and spirituality.

He was a great asset in the organisation of several social and cultural activities among the community.

On September 29, 2018, Fr Refalo was instrumental in opening a new centre, including a night shelter for the elderly. Even now, during this time of the virus pandemic, the centre is offering a free service of shelter and hope to a number of elderly people.

The motto of the home is Inħennu għall-oħrajn bħalma jħenn għalina l-Missier tagħna tas-sema (We care for others as our heavenly Father cares for us).