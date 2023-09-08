Xagħra celebrates the feast of the Nativity of Our Lady (Marija Bambina) on Friday. Bishop Anton Teuma will lead a pontifical concelebrated Mass, with the participation of Bishop George Bugeja OFM and the cathedral and collegiate chapters at 9am. He will also deliver the homily.

Xagħra, which this year is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the coronation of the statue of Marija Bambina by Bishop Nikol Cauchi in 1973, was established an autonomous parish on April 28, 1688. The chapel of St Anthony the Abbot, still standing today, served as the first parish church, but Dun Bernard Formosa, the first parish priest, took the initiative to build a new more spacious church.

Before the turn of the century, the parish moved to the new enlarged church which was incomplete. Eventually, the church was consecrated on May 26, 1878. Parishioners wished to dedicate the church to the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Xagħra parish became the fourth collegiate in Gozo on March 17, 1900. It was elevated to a minor basilica on August 26, 1967.