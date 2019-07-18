Two large paintings by Giuseppe Calì, mounted on the lateral walls of the Xagħra parish church choir, have been restored by Manwel Zammit of Żejtun. They represent The Immaculate Conception and The Presentation of the Virgin Mary in the Temple executed in 1893. This conservation work programme forms part of a series of similar restoration projects entrusted to Mr Zammit, including the decoration in carved wood by Giuseppe Decelis adorning the main vault of St Dominic parish church in Valletta. Mr Zammit restored other Calì paintings found at St Dominic parish church, including St Vincent Ferrer, St Catherine of Siena and St Peter Martyr.
