Two large paintings by Giuseppe Calì, mounted on the lateral walls of the Xagħra parish church choir, have been restored by Manwel Zammit of Żejtun. They represent The Immaculate Conception and The Presentation of the Virgin Mary in the Temple executed in 1893. This conservation work programme forms part of a series of similar restoration projects entrusted to Mr Zammit, including the decoration in carved wood by Giuseppe Decelis adorning the main vault of St Dominic parish church in Valletta. Mr Zammit restored other Calì paintings found at St Dominic parish church, including St Vincent Ferrer, St Catherine of Siena and St Peter Martyr.

Times of Malta Premium

This article is part of our premium content. You have exceeded your 10 free articles for this month. A subscription is required to access Times of Malta content from overseas.Register"> to get 10 free articles per month. Subscribe to gain access to our premium content and services. Your subscription will also enable you to view all of the week's e-paper editions (both Times of Malta and The Sunday Times of Malta), view exclusive content, have full access to our newspaper archive to download editions from 1930 to today, and access the website in full from overseas. All of this will also be available to you from our tablet and mobile apps. Already have an account? Sign in here.