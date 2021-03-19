The Diakonia group of the Marija Bambina parish of Xagħra is holding two important charity events during Lent - the donation of blood and the collection of food items for needy families, called ‘Shop for Charity’.

Members of the Komunità Nazzarenu, Komunità Sant’Anton, the Scouts, Għaqda il-Milied fix-Xagħra, Għaqda Armar, Għaqda Nar, Kumitat Festi tal-Għid, Kor Voci Angeliche, the Folklore Group, Fundazzjoni Komittiva, football club, Ċirklu taż-Żgħażagħ, Xagħra Historical Re-enactment Organisation, Maratona, Klabb tal-Boċċi and Victory Band are taking it in turns to go and donate blood at Xewkija Health Centre every Tuesday and Sunday between 8am and 1pm.

In the Shop for Charity event shop owners are being urged to donate food items by placing them in specially prepared boxes and collected later by the Diakonia group. Xagħra archpriest Mgr Carmelo Refalo said that normally the parishioners used to donate food items during Mass, but since this year Masses are on hold due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the parish community thought of something new.

Those who would like to offer donations are to contact the parish office on 2155 1042 or email xaghraparishoffice@gmail.com