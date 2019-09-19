Xagħra parish has published the 121st issue of Ix-Xagħra. The full-colour publication includes articles about Xagħra-born Auxiliary Bishop Pawlu Ruzar Farrugia by Fabian Mangion and the origin of the first statue of Maria Bambina by Simon Mercieca.

Also published are reports about conservation and restoration works that have been carried out recently, particularly those related to the choir apse and the two lateral paintings by Giuseppe Calì and the choir vault by Virginio Monti.

Religious and social organisations in Xagħra have their own pages, giving an account of their respective activities.

Included in the issue is a full colour spread showing the choir apse painted in 1920. It is considered to be one of Calì’s best works.