Xagħra parishioners will be commemorating the 50th anniversary of the coronation of the statue of Marija Bambina by Bishop Nikol Cauchi in 1973.

On Saturday, September 2, Coronation Day, all parishioners are being invited to hear mass and receive Holy Communion. Masses will be celebrated at the basilica at 5am, 6, 7, 8.30, 12.30pm, 1.30, 2.30 and at 4.30. Bishop Anton Teuma leads a solemn Pontifical Mass, assisted by Bishop George Bugeja and Bishop Sandro Overend Rigillo, at 10am.

Also on Saturday, the statue of Marija Bambina will be carried out onto the church parvis at 7pm where a musical performance by children and teenagers of the parish will take place. The statue will then be carried in procession around the square, accompanied by the Victory Band.

On its re-entry into the church the coronation hymn will be sung, followed by Eucharistic Benediction.

Meanwhile, on August 25, the basilica hosted the oratorio Nativitas Mariae, words by archpriest Carmelo Refalo, music by Ray Sciberras, with the participation of the Voci Angeliche choir, under the direction of Grace Vella Refalo. The orchestra was directed by Mro Antoine Mercieca.

Xagħra was established a parish in 1688.