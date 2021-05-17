Like other churches in Gozo, Xagħra parish is preparing for the solemnity of the feast of Pentecost next Sunday.

Various events are being held at the basilica during the novena, including activities for youths and adults, for the newly graduands and those receiving the Sacrament of Confirmation and their families, for the front liners, including doctors and nurses, the street leaders and helpers of the parish, the Eucharist groups and communities and for grandparents and widows.

Another two activities are the donation of blood and the distribution of food hampers to families in need.

During the novena, prayers to the Holy Spirit are also said at Ġesu Nażżarenu church, Xagħra, at 5.45am.

Xagħra archpriest Carmelo Refalo, meanwhile, is urging all parishioners to attend the diocesan vigil to be led by Bishop Anton Teuma at Ta’ Pinu sanctuary parvis on Saturday at 8pm.

The vigil lasts for one-and-a-half hours.