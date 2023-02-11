A 77-year-old Xagħra resident died on Friday afternoon while on the roof of his home, the police said in a statement on Saturday.

The man, an English national, was carrying out some repairs at the Triq Ta’ Gorf residence when an “object” fell on his head, the police said.

A medical team was called to the scene and took the man to Gozo General Hospital. Later in the day, he was pronounced dead.

Police have opened an investigation into the case.

Friday was characterised by strong winds of speeds of up to 68km/h, with gusts reaching speeds even higher than that.