Triq tal-Qaċċa, an arterial road that leads to Xagħra, is being given a facelift to prevent further damage to the road structure after cracks were observed.

Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri toured the works with Xagħra mayor Christian Zammit. Camilleri explained that the ministry intervened soon as fissures were seen in the road surface. Experts assessed the extent of the damage and work began immediately to prevent further damage which would have cost much more.

Zammit thanked the ministry for immediately acting on the council’s concerns about the road surface.

No details were given about when the road project is expected to be concluded.