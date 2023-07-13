Xagħra scout group is celebrating its 15th anniversary. The celebrations started with a parade on Sunday, May 21, followed by Mass at Xaghra parish church celebrated by archpriest Carmelo Refalo. Later on, a ceremony to mark the opening of the Rover Section was held at the Ggantija Archaeological Park, followed by lunch.

To mark the occasion, the group also donated an antique plaque marking the entrance to the Ġgantija Temples, found during renovations to its headquarters to Heritage Malta.

The group also launched a commemorative badge, set to the slogan ‘Adventuring Together, Making a Difference’. It was designed by one of the younger members of the group.

In 2008, a group of former scouts, together with a handful of teenagers, started work to re-instate a scout group that had been dormant in Gozo since the 1970s. With over 130 members, mostly aged between five and 26, the Xaghra scout group, part of the Scout Association of Malta, has grown into the largest group in Gozo, with many of its first young members now leading the group.

Since its formation, the group has become an integral part of the community, holding annual events and activities that reach out to all members of society, including visits to the elderly. Informed and inspired by its history, Xagħra Scout Group said it “prioritises the full development of its members, giving them the space to grow, make their voices heard, and to lead.” Each scouting stage – from beaver to cub, scout, venture and eventually rover – is dotted with unique experiences and plenty of adventures, including hikes and camping for younger members. International scouting opportunities for older scouts, includes the Jamboree in South Korea and a recent forest cabin trip to Sweden organised by the youths themselves.