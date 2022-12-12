On Wednesday, December 7, eve of the feast of the Immaculate Conception, students and staff attending Patri Mattew Sultana primary school in Xagħra, participated in an activity marking the Nativity of Our Lady, entitled ‘Bambina… +9xhur oħra’, at the basilica of the Nativity of Our Lady.

Year 1 to Year 6 students, wearing a Bambina T-shirt or a blue vest, attended mass celebrated by Fr Michael Galea.

After Mass, the students were entertained to food and drinks at the school.