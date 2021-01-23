Due the virus pandemic, the Xagħra Scout Group and Ventures had to cancel regular gatherings at their headquarters.

However, it was decided to turn meetings into virtual ones, including traditional cooking sessions and the exchange of festive season cards which were created by the youths themselves.

Due to health restrictions, the Ventures had to split in small groups and one of them recently organised an excursion.

They met at Kerċem centre and proceeded to Santa Luċija square, making their way through field passages, ending up at Għarb. There, they visited Ta’ Pinu sanctuary and went up Għammar hill from where they enjoyed breathtakings views of the island.

The group went to Għasri, visiting Ta’ Ġordan lighthouse which dominates the village. On the hill they cooked food and played some games. The activity ended at Għasri square.