A quick Google search for Malta boutique hotels can give you a clear idea that this concept has grown locally over the past few years. Endless results pages show that boutique hotels are mush- rooming around the island. Hundreds of boutique hotels have sprouted in Valletta and, nowadays, they are in every village, from Marsaxlokk to Siġġiewi.

The Xara Palace Relais & Chateaux, which remains the only boutique hotel in the medieval city of Mdina, prides itself on being the first boutique hotel on the island. It will be celebrating its 20th anniversary next month.

Once again, it has been awarded Malta’s Leading Boutique Hotel at the 26th annual World Travel Awards 2019, held at Belmond Reid’s Palace, Madeira Portugal on June 8. Hundreds of leading travel industry figureheads from across the continent attended the ceremony set in verdant gardens overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.

Opened and still owned by the Zammit Tabona Family and restored to its original glory, this 17th century palazzo boasts 17 uniquely designed rooms and suites with breathtaking views of the island. The Xara Palace, which forms part of the global fellowship, Relais & Chateaux, underwent a refurbish- ment in January 2018.

The Xara Palace has been mentioned by Forbes, ranked by The Telegraph among the top five-star hotels in Malta, chosen by Fox News in its Top 10 Castle Hotels around the world and also named among Vogue’s ‘Nine mansion hotels to consider in Europe’.

“We are delighted to be awarded this title once again,” said marketing manager Jean Pierre Cassar. “This award is not just for the location, architecture, interiors, service and cuisine; it is also the fruit of the ceaseless efforts put in by each and every person in the Xara team who does what they do with love and passion for the property and the outlets that surround it.”