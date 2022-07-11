Hidden away in the walled city of Mdina, among rich history, the finest palazzos, centuries-old homes, and the St Paul’s Cathedral, one finds the precious, The Xara Palace Relais & Châteaux. Perched on the centuries-old bastions, this unique 17th- century palace was originally built as a residence for the noble family Moscati Parisio. Later bought by the Zammit Tabona family in 1996, it was meticulously and sensitively restored to reflect its former noble standings.

The Xara Palace Relais & Châteaux was converted to an exceptional boutique hotel with 17 stunning rooms and suites, all distinctively designed with elegant furniture, paintings and luxurious Parisian fabrics. The Zammit Tabona family are avid antique collectors. It is shown in the inimitable historical hand-picked pieces found in the suites and in the hotel. Some of the most distinguishing items include a set of grand church doors, a magnificent church organ cover which greets guests at the front desk, together with various artefacts from the time of the Knights.

Upon entering The Xara Palace Relais & Châteaux, guests are welcomed by stunning baroque architecture, an intimate and warm ambience. They are taken care of by the very attentive and dedicated staff; assured at providing curated moments during one’s stay.

To further excite patrons visiting this unique palace; two restaurants are found at the hotel. The Trattoria AD 1530 is a family friendly eatery with a terrazzo in the quant piazza, serving hearty dishes, tantalising all tastebuds.

If a guest is looking for a more unparalleled experience, the de Mondion is just what they are looking for. De Mondion is an award-winning One Star Michelin restaurant, found on the top floor of The Xara Palace Relais & Châteaux, overlooking breathtaking views of the Maltese Islands. The attention to detail at de Mondion is present in the observant service from the staff, the fine wine selection and most of all; the luscious food which continuously delights the palette of guests. The talented chefs work hand-in-hand with the in-house regenerative farmers, at Xara Gardens; to create the most delicious menu using the freshest ingredients.

When visiting The Xara Palace Relais & Châteaux, whether for a honeymoon, a cultural trip or a short getaway, one is sure to experience a memorable stay in the Silent historical city.