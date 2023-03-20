Barcelona and Real Madrid coaches Xavi Hernandez and Carlo Ancelotti disagreed over a late Marco Asensio goal ruled offside by VAR in the Clasico on Sunday.

Barcelona won 2-1 as Franck Kessie struck the winner in stoppage time to send his team 12 points clear at the top of La Liga, but with the score poised at 1-1 with 10 minutes remaining, Asensio netted to put Madrid ahead.

However after a VAR check, the goal was ruled out for offside against the Spanish forward.

“We did not win because of an offside that we’re still doubtful about,” Ancelotti told reporters.

