Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said he did not like a social media post from a club spokesman dismissing racist abuse of Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior and calling him a “clown” ahead of the Clasico on Saturday.

The Brazilian forward was racially abused during his team’s 1-1 draw on Saturday at Sevilla, with the Andalusian club ejecting a fan from the stadium.

“It’s not racism, (Vinicius) deserves a slap for being a clown,” wrote Barcelona directors’ board spokesman Mikel Camps on X, formerly Twitter, during Madrid’s win over Braga on Tuesday.

“What do these unnecessary and meaningless stepovers represent in the centre of the pitch?”

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.