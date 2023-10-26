Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said he did not like a social media post from a club spokesman dismissing racist abuse of Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior and calling him a “clown” ahead of the Clasico on Saturday.

The Brazilian forward was racially abused during his team’s 1-1 draw on Saturday at Sevilla, with the Andalusian club ejecting a fan from the stadium.

“It’s not racism, (Vinicius) deserves a slap for being a clown,” wrote Barcelona directors’ board spokesman Mikel Camps on X, formerly Twitter, during Madrid’s win over Braga on Tuesday.

“What do these unnecessary and meaningless stepovers represent in the centre of the pitch?”

