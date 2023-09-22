Barcelona coach Xavi announced Friday that his contract extension with the Spanish champions had been confirmed and will be made official shortly.

The former Barca midfielder, who took over as coach in 2021, will extend his contract by one season until 2025.

Xavi led the club to their first La Liga title since 2019 and the Spanish Super Cup last season.

“We arrived at a difficult time, in unfavourable circumstances,” Xavi told a press conference ahead of Saturday’s game against Celta Vigo.

