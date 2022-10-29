Xavi Hernandez and Gennaro Gattuso were World Cup winning midfielders with differing styles in their playing days, but the coaches of Barcelona and Valencia meet in La Liga this weekend in similarly uncomfortable situations.

October has not treated them kindly after strong starts to the season, turning Saturday’s clash at Mestalla into a thorny prospect for both parties.

Second-placed Barcelona lost in the Clasico to fall three points behind league leaders Real Madrid and suffered Champions League elimination on Wednesday.

