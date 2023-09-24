Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez praised his side’s “winning character” after a sensational 3-2 comeback to beat Celta Vigo on Saturday and move top of La Liga.

The coach, who signed a new deal until 2025 this week, celebrated with his 50th victory in La Liga, as Robert Lewandowski’s brace and Joao Cancelo’s late winner helped his team triumph despite entering the final 10 minutes two goals behind.

Jorgen Strand Larsen and Anastasios Douvikas struck for the visitors, who seemed on course for a surprise win against the champions, but Barcelona produced a comeback which Xavi called “epic”.

“We didn’t play well (but) came up with the epic, showing winning character,” Xavi told reporters.

