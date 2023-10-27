Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said he could start some key players against Real Madrid on Saturday who have been out injured in recent weeks, if they arrive 100 percent fit.

The Spanish champions have been without forwards Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha, midfielders Pedri and Frenkie de Jong and defenders Jules Kounde and Sergi Roberto in the lead-up to the match.

However all those players took part in training on Friday except for the latter, with Xavi saying he was surprised by their recoveries and determination to play against Real Madrid.

"I was surprised to see them in training too," Xavi told reporters on Friday.

"Players that we had almost ruled out and they want to be there, they all want to play.

"They all feel very good and you'll have to wait until tomorrow for the squad list."

