Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez insisted Wednesday Real Madrid are favourites to progress from their Clasico Copa del Rey semi-final tie.

The Catalans face Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday in the first leg, without injured trio Pedri, Ousmane Dembele and Robert Lewandowski.

Barcelona have a seven point advantage on Madrid in La Liga, but have suffered two consecutive defeats — elimination by Manchester United in the Europa League and then a stumble against minnows Almeria.

