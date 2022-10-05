Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said he was outraged at what he saw as blatant refereeing injustices which condemned his team to a 1-0 Champions League defeat at Inter Milan on Tuesday.

Barca sit third in Group C, six points behind leaders Bayern Munich, following their second loss in the competition which came after two key handball decisions went against his team.

Their second-half leveller was ruled out following a pitch review by referee Slavko Vincic for Ansu Fati’s handball just before the ball dropped to Pedri to tuck home.

Click here for full story.