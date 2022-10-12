Barcelona coach Xavi admitted his team are in a precarious position in the Champions League but said they were out for revenge against Inter on Wednesday.

The Catalans lost 1-0 in Italy last week and only a win at Camp Nou will give them a realistic chance of qualifying for the knock-out phase and avoiding a second successive group stage elimination.

Inter head into the game three points ahead of Barcelona, with three games remaining, and if they avoid defeat they can lock in a better head-to-head record against the Catalans.

“This is a special match, we did not do our homework well by losing the away games,” Xavi told a press conference Tuesday.

“Now we are at home and we can put ourselves back together. We know the pressure is on us, what is expected of us, and we’ll give everything.”

Barcelona lost 2-0 at Group C leaders Bayern Munich on September 13 and then could not find a way through a crowded Inter defence at San Siro.

