Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez warned his players they cannot fail on Tuesday when they face Inter Milan in the Champions League at the San Siro.

Both Barca and Inter have lost to Group C leaders Bayern Munich, and head into the clash on three points from the first two games.

The Champions League has proven a cruel place for Barcelona in recent years, since they won it in 2015, and last season they suffered a humiliating group stage elimination.

