Xavi Hernandez and his wounded Barcelona side visit Real Betis on Sunday in La Liga still dusting themselves down from last weekend’s humbling by Real Madrid.

The Catalans were thrashed in the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday in Saudi Arabia, leading to a week of soul searching ahead of the trip to Seville.

After an unconvincing win over third-tier Unionistas de Salamanca in the Copa del Rey on Thursday, pressure still weighs on Xavi’s shoulders with the Spanish champions’ top four ambitions under threat.

Barcelona are fourth, level with third-place Athletic Bilbao on 41 points, who visit Valencia on Saturday.

League leaders Girona host Sevilla and Real Madrid, second, welcome bottom side Almeria on Sunday.

