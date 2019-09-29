Mass will no longer be celebrated during weekdays at the only church in Xem-xija because of a decline in the number of vocations.

The Franciscan Capuchin provincial, Fr Effie Mallia, broke the news to the congregation during Sunday Mass.

He said: “Vocations are lacking. We ask people to pray for more vocations so that the Church can continue to carry out its important function in society.”

Mass will continue to be celebrated on weekends and public holidays.

From October, Mass will be celebrated on Saturdays at 6pm, twice on Sunday – at 8am and 10am – and only on a weekday when it coincides with a public holiday.

One parishioner, Renzo Borg, 77, who has been frequenting and helping the church for over 30 years, said the church was the glue that holds the community together.

“I was disappointed by the news since I was one of those people who went to Mass there every day,” he said.

My wish remains to see the church turned back into a spiritual place that attracts the community

“But, at least, they kept the Masses on the weekend, which is when the church is jam packed with people… My wish remains to see the church turned back into a spiritual place that attracts the community.”

The Xemxija church, dedicated to St Joseph the Worker has a 7,000-member congregation, Mr Borg said.

He said it attracts people from Mellieħa, Mġarr, Pwales, Għajn Tuffieħa, St Paul’s Bay and beyond.

Earlier this month, Times of Malta reported how a lack of resources would force the Franciscan Capuchin friars to reduce the services offered at the Xemxija church dedicated to St Joseph the Worker.

Originally, the church had been built adjacent to a Capuchin convent that had to be demolished because of the unstable clay beneath it. The site of the convent was still unbuilt and as a result, the three friars who currently run the church had nowhere to stay and were living in neighbouring rental apartments. The rent contract expires at the end of September, meaning there would be no more resident friars to continue running the church. In the past, there had been talk of building a few rooms to accommodate the friars but this never materialised.

Mr Borg Grech stressed that he still believes there’s hope for the church – but this hinges upon building accommodation for the friars. “I’m confident this is possible. I won’t give up,” he said.