On October 18, Xewkija marked the 50th anniversary of the tragic death of archpriest Dun Ġużepp Grech, who directed the parish between 1946 and 1971.

As spiritual director, Dun Ġużepp will be remembered for building a new church for Xewkija and for his indomitable spirit, dedication, perseverance and devotion towards parishioners.

It was on October 14, 1971, when a truckload of empty gas cylinders developed a brake system failure and crashed into the jetty at Mġarr. With the impact, some of the cylinders were flung into the air and one of them hit Dun Ġużepp and his carer Ġużeppa Buttiġieġ. Both were taken to hospital where Dun Ġużepp succumbed to his injuries four days later.

To mark the occasion, Archpriest Daniel Xerri led a concelebrated Mass with the participation of the children’s choir ‘Ulied il-Battista’ directed by Amy Rapa, followed by a commemorative evening.

Also, Gozo artist Manuel Farrugia was commissioned to execute a tombstone to be placed at Dun Ġużepp’s grave in Xewkija.

The tombstone, together with other objects belonging to Dun Ġużepp, are on display at Xewkija church. The tombstone will be blessed by Mgr Xerri at Xewkija cemetery on November 2.