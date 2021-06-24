Xewkija parish will celebrate the liturgical feast of the birth of St John the Baptist today and the titular feast on Sunday, June 27.

Today, Fr Joseph Camilleri will celebrate Mass for the sick at the Rotunda at 9am, while former Xewkija archpriest Mgr Carmelo Mercieca will celebrate solemn Mass for all benefactors at 7pm. The homily will be delivered by Xagħra archpriest Mgr Carmelo Refalo.

Tomorrow, Mgr Eddie Zammit will celebrate solemn Mass at 7pm. Special prayers will be said for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The homily will be delivered by Mgr Refalo.

On Saturday, eve of the feast, newly-ordained priest Andrew Grima will celebrate Mass with homily at 9am. After Mass, the Te Deum will be sung. At noon, parishioners, who live on their own, will be provided with lunch.

The solemn translation of the saint’s relic will be held at 7pm, followed by solemn Mass celebrated by Gozo diocese vicar general Mgr Tarcisio Camilleri. The homily will be delivered by Fr Victor Paul Farrugia, O.Carm. Special prayers will be offered for emigrants. The Knights of the Order of St John will participate.

On Sunday, feast day, Masses will be said at 5.30, 6.30, 7.30, 9 and 11am and at 7pm. Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma will lead Pontifical Mass with homily at 9am. Archpriest Daniel Xerri will celebrate Mass at 7pm. All functions will be broadcast live on Radju Prekursur 99.3FM Stereo and streamed live on YouTube.

Ulied il-Battista choir, under the direction of Amy Rapa, will take part. The orchestra will be directed by Mro. Colin Attard.

Fireworks during the feast will be provided by 15th August Fireworks of Kerċem, Virtu Fireworks of Għarb, Qalb ta’ Ġesu Fireworks of Fontana, St Michael’s Fireworks of Lija, St Joseph Fireworks of Għaxaq and St Joseph Fireworks of Kirkop.