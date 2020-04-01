The choir Ulied il-Battista, of Xewkija parish church, who were busy rehearsing for the Holy Week and Easter festivities, had to stop all of a sudden due to the coronavirus pandemic. But, through the use of present-day technology, the choir will just the same be entertaining the public with their repertoire. Those who would like to tune in to the choir are to visit www.facebook.com/amy.rapa/posts/10219143549396871?notif_id=1584864135656165¬if_t=feedback_reaction_generic.
