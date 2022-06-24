Xewkija celebrates the feast of St John the Baptist on Sunday, June 26. Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma will lead a Pontifical Mass at 9am. Fr Mario Attard, OFM Cap. will deliver the panegyric. The Missa Papa Giovanni XXIII, by Mro Joseph Vella, will be executed. The orchestra will be directed by Mro Colin Attard, with the participation of Vox Clamantis choir.

The Victory Band will play marches along the main streets of Xewkija at noon, followed by a fireworks display synchronised with music.

Archpriest Mgr Daniel Xerri will lead a solemn Mass at 6.15 pm, followed by the procession with the statue of the saint. The Precursor Band, under the direction of Mro Mark Gauci, will take part.

Celebrations will be broadcast on Radju Prekursur 99.3FM and streamed on www.radjuprekursur.com