Gozo College’s Xewkija Primary school was awarded first place in the Litter Less Campaign – Press Kids article category – with an article titled L-Iskola u l-Ambjent.

Together with other schools in Malta, Xewkija Primary took part in the 2020-21 edition of the international Litter Less Campaign, a joint initiative of the Mars Wrigley Foundation and the Young Reporters for the Environment (YRE) programme.

While the YRE programme aims to engage secondary students and youths to carry out investigations on local environmental issues and publish the results through investigative reporting and photojournalism, the Litter Less Campaign aims to engage and educate younger children on the issue of litter and encourage them to make positive choices.

Every month, the pupils collected data on the reduction in energy and water consumption, the use of plastic alternatives, and other such practices

Schools participating in EkoSkola and the international Learning About Forests (LEAF) programmes were encouraged to integrate the two. The Xewkija Primary school was able to network with pupils from the 10 participating countries and conduct joint projects.

This year, the participating pupils strived to get the whole school community to adopt a more sustainable lifestyle. With the help of the Litter Less funds, each student used a recycled box to make their own “sustainable toolbox”, including reusable and compostable items to replace disposable ones, such as a reusable bamboo cutlery set, thus reducing their impact on the environment.

The pupils also conducted a campaign to refuse junk mail and ran surveys among the local community to assess the extent to which sustainable practices are being implemented and how they could be improved. Every month, they collected data on the reduction in energy and water consumption, the use of plastic alternatives and other such practices. They also planted trees at school and started growing their own crops.

The school was also awarded the HSBC Malta Foundation award for its work to promote sustainability and carbon neutrality.