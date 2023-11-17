Xewkija Tigers and SK Victoria Wanderers secured the last two places in the GFA Knock Out semi-finals after defeating Għajnsielem and Xagħra United respectively. 

Xewkija will now move to face holders Nadur Youngsters in the last four, while SK Victoria Wanderers will take on GFA Division One leaders Qala Saints.

Xewkija Tigers progressed after edging past Għajnsielem 2-1.

The match was evenly balanced as Għajnsielem confirmed their good form of late but found in front of them a determined Xewkija side.

Xewkija took the lead just after nine minutes when Julian Vella won possession outside the Għajnsielem defence and Stefan Tesic fired home from close in.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.