Xewkija Tigers and SK Victoria Wanderers secured the last two places in the GFA Knock Out semi-finals after defeating Għajnsielem and Xagħra United respectively.

Xewkija will now move to face holders Nadur Youngsters in the last four, while SK Victoria Wanderers will take on GFA Division One leaders Qala Saints.

Xewkija Tigers progressed after edging past Għajnsielem 2-1.

The match was evenly balanced as Għajnsielem confirmed their good form of late but found in front of them a determined Xewkija side.

Xewkija took the lead just after nine minutes when Julian Vella won possession outside the Għajnsielem defence and Stefan Tesic fired home from close in.

