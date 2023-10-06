Xewkija Tigers confirmed their excellent start to the season when they edged past SK Victoria Wanderers 3-2 last weekend.

This was a direct clash between two teams who impressed most during the opening matches of the GFA Division One and where Xewkija and Victoria needed the win to take top spot in the standings.

Xewkija seemed more experienced in this encounter and capitalised from their chances despite conceding the initiative to their opponents for long stretches.

The Tigers had an excellent start and opened the score in the fourth minute when a header by Aleksa Bozovic completely surprised the Victoria goalkeeper.

The Wanderers tried to hit back and created several scoring chances but were denied by Xewkija goalkeeper Nikola Kosanin.

