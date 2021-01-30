A windmill in Xewkija has been restored after years of neglect, in a €500,000 project.

The windmill, which dates back to the 1700s, has been fitted with new electricity, plumbing and sanitary facilities as well as historic items related to its former function. With the help of restoration experts including Heritage Malta, machinery inside the windmill was rebuilt. Preexisting machinery had been burnt in a fire in the 1920s.

A "large part" of the €500,000 renovation costs were financed through EU funds, the Gozo Ministry said in a statement.



The windmill, which is now open to the public free of charge, will be used to host traditional folklore events as well as seminars and talks, Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri said.

Camilleri was speaking during a ceremony to inaugurate the restored windmill. He was accompanied by EU Funds parliamentary secretary Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi.

Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi and Clint Camilleri unveil a plaque to mark the reopening. Photo: Gozo Ministry