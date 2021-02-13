The residents of Xgħajra are objecting strongly to plans for a high-rise development in their tranquil locality and were shocked on Tuesday to learn that the council is backing the project.

The plans are for three 15-storey towers to be built just outside SmartCity, with 14 retail outlets, 153 apartments, nine penthouses, 206 garages and 158 parking spaces.

Processing of the application “is currently suspended at the perit [architect]’s request,” according to the Planning Authority.

The local council is holding meetings with residents to discuss the development.

According to residents who were present at a previous meeting, Mayor Neil Attard said the council could not oppose the development because it is in line with floor area ratio policies.

“We couldn’t believe what we were hearing. That makes absolutely no sense,” one resident said.

An architect’s rendering of the proposed development.

The close-knit community is concerned the approval of such a massive project will open the floodgates to similar developments in the area.

While residents were not against projects that improved the quality of life, the problem was the size of this development, the resident noted.

“People who live here have built their lives in a quiet and peaceful area. If we wanted to live in St Julian’s we would have moved there,” the resident said.

Now, the residents are ready to oppose the project without the council’s backing.

The project’s architect, Colin Zammit, did not attend the meeting. Another will be held in the coming days, for which he is expected to be present.

Several attempts to contact the mayor have proved futile.

Attard wrote to the PA on behalf of the council last month saying there were no objections so long as the development abided by the floor area ratio and other policies.

He said the developers had addressed concerns flagged by the council. Amended plans linked the seafront road to the town centre, he added.

“Considering the substantial amendments in the plans, we are now confident and, to this effect, the Xgħajra local council is in favour of the approval of such a project because this will bring a number of benefits to the local community and the public, including a walk-through leading to a spacious public piazza,” the mayor wrote.