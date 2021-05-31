Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka and Liverpool’s Xherdan Shaqiri headed up the final 26-man Euro 2020 squad announced by Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic on Monday.

But there was no place in the squad for Brighton striker Andi Zeqiri, the goalkeeper Gregor Kobel who joined Dortmund on Monday and Nice midfielder Dan Ndoye, the trio that had been included in an extended first squad.

Switzerland kick off their tournament against Wales in Baku on June 12 before taking on Italy four days later and rounding off pool play against Turkey on June 20.

