Heavy downpours in the early morning of Sunday have left the Gozitan seaside village of Xlendi flooded, with vehicles damaged, including one which was dragged right into the sea.

In the early hours of Sunday, the Maltese islands were hit by rainfall and heavy thunderstorms.

Photo: Justin Ciappara

Pictures uploaded on Malta Weather’s Facebook page show the damages Xlendi residents woke up to on Sunday morning.

According to the Facebook page, the aftermath of the heavy thunderstorm saw up to 50mm of rainwater showered on Xlendi.

Pictures show one vehicle dragged into the bay, and Triq tal-Għajn full of water and surface runoff left from the storm.

Restaurant C Seven was damaged after a night of heavy rainfall. Photo: Facebook

Catering establishment C Seven was damaged heavily after rainfall water and runoff entered the restaurant.

Xlendi’s flooding problems are a regular occurrence for residents and visitors, and have been documented throughout the years.

Experts have been calling for stormwater plans to prevent the popular seaside town from flooding after the first sight of rain.

Photo: Kennith Portelli, Aġġornament tat-temp, Facebook