A large area of Xlendi valley was on fire for about an hour on Friday.

The grass fire was reported to the police at around 4.35pm.

Firefighters from the Civil Protection Department were called to the scene and managed to bring it under control a short while later.

No one was injured in the blaze.

As shown in the video below, a thick grey cloud rising from the valley could be seen from the road.

A dark cloud rises in the sky.