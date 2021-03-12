Another sizeable fleet took part in the third race of the Royal Malta Yacht Club Spring Coastal Series on Sunday morning.

The short, 10-nautical mile course, took the fleet towards the Fairway Buoy before heading toward Għallis and back to Marsamxett to a finish at the Royal Malta Yacht Club.

In what was described as breezy sailing conditions, the fleet experienced force four to five easterly, southeasterly winds with a moderate to rough swell.

A sedate exit from Marsamxett Harbour mouth was in sharp contrast to the action just past the fairway buoy where crews were edging close to each other.

