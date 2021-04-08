World number 82 Xu Si produced an impressive display to end seven-time World Champion Stephen Hendry’s bid for a Crucible return at Betfred World Championship qualifying.

This week’s event is just 52-year-old Hendry’s second tournament back since returning to the professional circuit after nine years away from the sport.

The 36-time ranking event winner had stepped away from professional snooker after the 2012 World Championship, but was offered a two-year invitational tour card at the start of this season and elected to take it up.

