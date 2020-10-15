Swieqi United chalked up their first three points of the 2020/2021 BOV Women’s League after defeating Kirkop United 4-0, in their second outing of the season.

The Oranges were at the back of a 2-0 loss at the hands of champions Birkirkara in their season opener and were eager to get back on track, profiting from the Stripes’ absence who were serving a bye this week.

Malta international Emma Xuereb scored the first and fourth goal for Swieqi to grab an important brace that earned Keith Gouder’s side three valuable points.

