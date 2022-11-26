Matthew Xuereb and Jemima Farley continued their winning streak in the second stage of the Malta International Challenge Marathon, organised by Birkirkara St Joseph Sports Club.

The second stage of the race saw athletes run a 5km course in Marsascala, which in spite of the adverse weather conditions did not dampen spirits.

Clive Ferrante and Glen Borg were the second males to finish the race, whilst

Cliantha Yasenchack once again claimed second place.

Nicola Camilleri, pipped Donatella Fenech to third place in what was a reversal of roles from Friday's race.

