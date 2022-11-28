The 30th edition of the Malta International Challenge Marathon concluded on Sunday in blustery gale force winds and wet conditions as athletes tackled the final stage, a 21km course, of the three-day road running event.

Matthew Xuereb and Jemima Farley captured commanding victories in the final stage of the Challenge Marathon, their victories undisputed as they led the way throughout the three stages and etching their names in the history of this unique race.

Clive Ferrante and George Said, placed second and third respectively, maintaining the positions they earned in the first stage of the race on Friday.

Meanwhile in the females’ category, Cliantha Yasenchack kept her second overall placing for the third time.

Nicola Camilleri placed third having also finished third in the previous day’s 5km race.

