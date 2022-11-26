The Malta International Challenge Marathon, Malta’s only multi-day race returned to the local road running calendar following an absence of two years due to pandemic restrictions.

Matthew Xuereb and Malta-based Jemima Farley took the first win of the three-day challenge, organised by Birkirkara St Joseph Sports Club, when they won the Siġġiewi leg, consisting of a 16km (10mile) run.

Xuereb and Farley were the first two athletes to finish in a time of 0:57:17 and 0:58:37 respectively.

Second to finish the distance was Clive Ferrante followed by George Said.

Cliantha Yasenchack was the second female to finish followed by Josianne Cilia Mumford.

In the relay teams’ category, Joseph Borg was the first to finish.

