Matthew Xuereb and Erwin Harmes are the winners of the inaugural edition of the Intersport La Valette Marathon that was held on Sunday.

The inaugural edition of the marathon saw participants register to take part in either the full marathon, the half marathon and a walkathon with the starting line set at the Sliema Seafront and end their efforts in front of the Freedom Monument in Vittoriosa.

In the full marathon, Żurrieq Wolves runner Matthew Xuereb crossed the finish line first in two hours 48 minutes and 24 seconds.

Erwin Harmes, of Pro Running Team, placed second in 2:49.26 while Jeremy Fenech completed the podium in 2:56.41.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta