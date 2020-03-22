Transport Malta has implemented measures to provide online services in relation to yacht and boat registration under the Valletta Registry in an effort to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.

These services include:



• Renewal of the certificate of registry;

• Provisional and permanent registration;

• Transfer of ownership;

• Any other ancillary services.



All payments are to be made by debit or credit card.



Transport Malta is taking these measures to minimise contact between individuals.

All yacht and boat owners, including fishing vessels, are to make any requests for services under the Valletta Registry by email on shipreg.tm@transport.gov.mt .

Customers can call on 2125 0360 for the appropriate guidance on the nature of service required.

